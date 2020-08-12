Mia Khalia subasta su prenda más íntima para ayudar al Líbano
La exactriz de cine para adultos desea apoyar a su país, esto a pesar que no goza de buena popularidad en esa región del mundo.
- ETIQUETAS:
- Mia Khalifa
- donación
- DINERO
- Lentes
- actriz
Por: Redacción / Web -
La exactriz de cine para adultos Mia Khalifa ha decidido ayudar al Líbano, su país de origen, esto luego de la fuerte explosión que dejó cientos de muertos y muhos heridos.
Por supuesto, ella decidió aprovechar su pasado como actriz porno y tomó la decisión de vender sus lentes y donar el dinero a organizaciones no gubernamentales
Khalifa está consciente de la popularidad de sus anteojos, tanto así que la descripción en su biografía de Instagram es: “Si eres una chica de piel morena con anteojos y nunca te han llamado Mia Khalifa, ¿realmente eres una chica de piel morena con anteojos?”. Sin embargo, los venderá al mejor postor para que ese dinero vaya a quienes más lo necesitan en Beirut.
A través de una subasta, la mujer de 27 años ha recibido casi 200 ofertas por estos lentes, alcanzando hasta la fecha casi 100 mil dólares.
Mia alegó que las organizaciones asociadas con el actual gobierno no reparten la ayuda a quienes lo necesitan, sino que se quedan con el dinero y venden las donaciones a un precio mucho más alto.
Aunque ella no goza de la popularidad en su país y podría ser detenida en caso de volver a Líbano, desea apoyar a Beirut en estos momentos de crisis.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The Lebanese government has resigned. Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING. 6 days left on the auction for the original mia khalifa glasses to 100% benefit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the link in my bio and let’s try to make a positive difference. Keep bidding, keep sharing, keep following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thank you, @reuters for this informative piece. If there is a single person left in Lebanon who supports the corrupt coward generalmichelaoun (I can’t tag him because his Pussy ass blocked me), then you are a terrorist. There’s not a single way around the fact that you, are a terrorist. The president was warned as recently as July 20th that the 2,700 lbs of ammonium nitrate at the port was a severe liability, and he did nothing. Then the blast happened..... and he still has yet to do anything except post a stock photo, reject humanitarian aid, obstruct justice, and look like a saggy foreskin standing behind President Macron. Burn them all. Burn every person who’s been on an email thread and anyone with an ounce of knowledge about the location of the explosives, and did nothing about it for 6 years. Burn them to the fucking ground and use their ashes to cement the broken bricks in the buildings of Beirut back together.Contenido Premium:0
Block title Block title