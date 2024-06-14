Gervonta Davis listo para defender cetro mundial ante Frank Martin
El combate titular será el estelar de la función que se realizará hoy sábado en Las Vegas, Nevada, Estados Unidos.
Gervonta Davis (izq.) y Frank Martin en el pesaje oficial de ayer.
- ETIQUETAS:
- Gervonta Davis
- Frank Martin
- AMB
- Premier Boxing Champions
- PBC
- boxeo
Por: Las Vegas/ EFE -
El estadounidense Gervonta Davis pesó 133.4 libras para su defensa del título mundial ligero de la AMB ante su compatriota Frank Martin, quien marcó 134.4. El combate se realizará hoy sábado en Las Vegas, Nevada, Estados Unidos.
#TankMartin & #BenavidezGvozdyk Fight Week is HERE!— Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 10, 2024
Buy NOW on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo: https://t.co/fUt1hkee6B#PBConPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/VPJnAl16hP
