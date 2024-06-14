728x90 b756

Gervonta Davis listo para defender cetro mundial ante Frank Martin

El combate titular será el estelar de la función que se realizará hoy sábado en Las Vegas, Nevada, Estados Unidos.
Gervonta Davis (izq.) y Frank Martin en el pesaje oficial de ayer.

Por: Las Vegas/ EFE -

El estadounidense Gervonta Davis pesó 133.4 libras para su defensa del título mundial ligero de la AMB ante su compatriota Frank Martin, quien marcó 134.4. El combate se realizará hoy sábado en Las Vegas, Nevada, Estados Unidos.

