Gervonta Davis listo para defender cetro mundial ante Frank Martin

El estadounidense Gervonta Davis pesó 133.4 libras para su defensa del título mundial ligero de la AMB ante su compatriota Frank Martin, quien marcó 134.4. El combate se realizará hoy sábado en Las Vegas, Nevada, Estados Unidos.

