Liza Hernández regresa a la televisión

The Panamanian businesswoman and influencer Liza Hernández announced that this year she returns to television with a new project on Medcom.

In an interview with the "Tu Mañana" program, he revealed that after so many years he returns to Panamanian screens with a cool program.

Publicidad

It should be noted that Liza did not reveal when the premiere will be or what it is about. On her social networks, "La Doradita" had already said about her return.

ALSO READ: Excited to return to Panama… compare his hand with Durán's

In the aforementioned interview, he also announced that he has launched his new venture, which deals with a location.

As for love, she revealed that she is still looking for that man with whom she can form a team, who will make her grow, although her relationship with the singer Joako Fábrega has been rumored for several months, she did not mention it.

Contenido Premium: 0