Muerte y dolor. Experiencia de un corresponsal de afuera en Darién

En la selva del Darién huele a muerte, tráfico de personas, abusos por todas partes, necesidades, plata, miedo y dolor.

LEE TAMBIÉN: Trabajador canalero con quemaduras tras accidente en Cocolí

Publicidad

Pero, también, hay un movimiento de migrantes chinos que forman fila para llegar a Panamá en su largo camino hacia Estados Unidos.

Michael Yom, un experimentado corresponsal de guerra, ha estado reportando, a través de su cuenta Twitter, una realidad que golpea con las crudas imágenes que muestra.

El panorama es dantesco, el flujo de migrantes no parece detenerse y las historias que se pueden escuchar de cada persona que se atreve a pasar por esta zona es mucho peor que la anterior.

Los tuits públicos de este corresponsal que ha estado viajando o trabajando en 89 países del mundo se los mostramos aquí.

Rape kit for women and children paid for by American tax money. The kits help people get raped more safely. Condoms, birth control, and abortion pills. No weapons: but they do have whistles. Father and son. Father gave permission to video and publish. pic.twitter.com/PsJ5KWRldF — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 12, 2023

Darien Gap, Panama — millions without a dime in their pockets are streaming into America’s broken economy. There will be war. Panama is being forced to participate as traitors within the “US Government” intentionally destroy United States. pic.twitter.com/7YDcWqaOzy — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 13, 2023

US Trail of Tears: US Taxpayer Money at work. Dead bodies litter Darien Gap. An Ecuadorian man just gave me this video. Said he made it in jungle. His wife now in hospital in Panama City with some terrible brain problem which he said was waterborne. He gave me photo of his… pic.twitter.com/DID2nmmjGz — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 15, 2023

Count the number of military-aged Chinese men in this video and reply with the number.



This video was taken at San Vicente Migrant Camp today at around noon. This is a line of Chinese migrants lining up to catch the next buses to the Costa Rican border. An everyday occurrence.… pic.twitter.com/dqh31CMxzj — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) April 15, 2023

These buses full of migrants just left toward America from Darien, Panama. Any idea the Darien is closed is false. I made this video a couple minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/gmGlFruHuP — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 15, 2023

Anchor Babies Away: Must See Now — just made this 1 minute again in Darien Gap, Panama. Chinese. pic.twitter.com/BvWWED6WlJ — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 14, 2023

We’ve seen 22 Chinese walking up the dark Highway 1 tonight so far in Darien Gap. Two are women, twenty are military-aged males. Very unfriendly and clearly on a mission. Time now only 2035 Panama time and more are coming.



One group from last night: pic.twitter.com/0EI7pZ1WTQ — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 14, 2023

Darien, Panama: Now in nicest camp of entire journey. This is NGO show camp for media and dignitaries. Part of the invasion grift. Panama is being damaged by the invasion through Panama. Political coercion forces Panama to pay for the food, as example. Many ‘migrants’… pic.twitter.com/NTl4n1G1E6 — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 12, 2023

The video made by @Oscarelblue and @BenBergquam of the @senafrontpanama shootout in Darien is legitimate. The Ukraine flag on your profile, and your false assertion, damages your credibility. Credibility of @Oscarelblue, @BenBergquam, and @senafrontpanama is very high. https://t.co/j7uU5jPmqg pic.twitter.com/AUxMG4aaaZ — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) April 10, 2023

Contenido Premium: 0