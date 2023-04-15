Muerte y dolor. Experiencia de un corresponsal de afuera en Darién

Estos son los reportes de corresponsales que cubren las cosas que están ocurriendo a diario en la selva del Darién.
En la selva del Darién huele a muerte, tráfico de personas, abusos por todas partes, necesidades, plata, miedo y dolor.

Pero, también, hay un movimiento de migrantes chinos que forman fila para llegar a Panamá en su largo camino hacia Estados Unidos.

Michael Yom, un experimentado corresponsal de guerra, ha estado reportando, a través de su cuenta Twitter, una realidad que golpea con las crudas imágenes que muestra.

El panorama es dantesco, el flujo de migrantes no parece detenerse y las historias que se pueden escuchar de cada persona que se atreve a pasar por esta zona es mucho peor que la anterior. 

Los tuits públicos de este corresponsal que ha estado viajando o trabajando en 89 países del mundo se los mostramos aquí.

